SunTrust Banks Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.23). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 382.83% and a negative return on equity of 94.28%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,955,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,859,000 after acquiring an additional 552,879 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,509,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,704,000 after acquiring an additional 188,676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 550,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 355,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 148,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

