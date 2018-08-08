Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

SNHY traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $53.02. 142,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,721. Sun Hydraulics has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $4,615,570 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNHY. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sun Hydraulics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Hydraulics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

