Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Press coverage about Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Summit Midstream Partners earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.6794312801875 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMLP. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Summit Midstream Partners traded down $0.15, reaching $16.65, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.93. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 140.24%.

In other news, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $98,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,379.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $144,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,510.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

