Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $68,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.5% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 25,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,826,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,511,000 after acquiring an additional 450,979 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 124,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet opened at $125.91 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $349,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.