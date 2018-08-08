Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $890.74 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,597,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Bank of America worth $890,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,515,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,274,000 after buying an additional 5,946,378 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 14,842,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,154,000 after buying an additional 5,360,724 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,462,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,900,000 after buying an additional 3,811,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $88,601,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $78,512,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vining Sparks initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $31.52 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

