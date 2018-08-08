Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,439 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of CBS Co. Common Stock worth $60,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 4,631.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 165,543 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 162,044 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 445,675 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,087 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,959 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,041 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452,435 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBS Co. Common Stock news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 346,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,838.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,897. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBS Co. Common Stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CBS Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

CBS Co. Common Stock Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

