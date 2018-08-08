Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 122,538 Shares of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,308,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,538 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $76,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magna International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 273,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,515,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,488,000 after buying an additional 1,426,589 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.