Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 730.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 117,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,629 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

