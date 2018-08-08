Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 762 Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD cut its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned 0.06% of Spark Therapeutics worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $246,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONCE. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.24.

Spark Therapeutics opened at $73.77 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $96.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 935.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. Spark Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

