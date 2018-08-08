Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Buys 1,242 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 223.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 459,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,241,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,257,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 206.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,795,000 after acquiring an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $631,797,000 after acquiring an additional 261,658 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $342,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,106.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,579. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $181.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Shares of Diamondback Energy opened at $133.62 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.73 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

