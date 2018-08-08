Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.17). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPH opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $98,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven C. Boyd sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $199,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,307.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

