Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Raised by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,218.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker opened at $165.18 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

