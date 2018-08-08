Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 7,882 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,412 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,452 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,887,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,965 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil opened at $80.20 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

