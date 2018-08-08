Strad Energy Services (SDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Strad Energy Services had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of C$28.36 million for the quarter.

Get Strad Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. Strad Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$1.75.

Strad Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, and energy infrastructure sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Canadian Operations, U.S. Operations, and Product Sales segments. It is involved in the rental of surface equipment, including tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Strad Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strad Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.