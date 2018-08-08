Stoneridge (SRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our 2018 and 2019 adjusted EPS estimates at $2.05 and $2.25, respectively. We have an OUTPERFORM rating and a $50 price target on the shares. Company Description Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.””

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of Stoneridge opened at $31.81 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.