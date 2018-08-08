Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SCANA Put Options (SCG)

SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 930 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to the average daily volume of 100 put options.

Shares of SCANA opened at $40.02 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.18. SCANA has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.45 million. SCANA had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. SCANA’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SCANA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SCANA in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SCANA by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SCANA in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in SCANA in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SCANA in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

