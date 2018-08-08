Stifel Nicolaus Trims Symantec (SYMC) Target Price to $19.00

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Symantec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Standpoint Research raised Symantec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Symantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symantec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Symantec from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.23.

Get Symantec alerts:

SYMC opened at $19.58 on Friday. Symantec has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Symantec will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 117.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 20.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 446,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 7.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.