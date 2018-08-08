Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $19.00 Price Target for FreightCar America (RAIL)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAIL. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of FreightCar America traded up $0.28, hitting $18.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,154. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.59.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 7,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $117,769.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 9,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $149,084.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $322,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

