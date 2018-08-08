Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Snap (SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Snap opened at $13.12 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 179.04%. research analysts predict that Snap will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $117,552.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,250,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,496.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,465,171 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $16,790,859.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,794,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,283,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,533,881 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,978 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Snap by 188.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Snap by 283.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

