Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Price Target to $48.00

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Get Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.74. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $35,002.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,906.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $199,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,768 shares of company stock worth $1,012,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10,215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.