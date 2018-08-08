Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Price Target to $35.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.20 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $407.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.30 million. equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 36.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

