Stifel Nicolaus Increases Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Price Target to $95.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

WTS opened at $85.75 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.60 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $265,952.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,990.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $527,085.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,345,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,313,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,879.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 98,688 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

