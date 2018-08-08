Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Price Target to $48.00

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,757. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.74. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $35,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,906.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $199,748.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,932. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10,215.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $211,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 87.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

