Stifel Financial Corp Sells 311,337 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311,337 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 129.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,265,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 490,693 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 280,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,392,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 99.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.34.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

