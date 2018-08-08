STEX Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, STEX has traded down 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STEX token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015890 BTC on popular exchanges. STEX has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015849 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00354952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00192499 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.08066581 BTC.

About STEX

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for STEX is stocks.exchange/ico . STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR and its Facebook page is accessible here

STEX Token Trading

STEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

