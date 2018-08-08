Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.62 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Stericycle stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

In other news, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 14,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $896,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,024.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 13,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $814,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,375 shares of company stock worth $14,115,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 952,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,756,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,016,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,528,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.