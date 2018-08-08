STEP Energy Services (STEP) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.32.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$8.71 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$8.31 and a one year high of C$15.93.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

