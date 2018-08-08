Steneum Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $86,984.00 (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Steneum Coin has a total market cap of $86,984.00 and $1,488.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steneum Coin has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steneum Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.01000720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003563 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004827 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About Steneum Coin

Steneum Coin (CRYPTO:STN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 6,081,623 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,779 coins. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steneum Coin’s official website is www.steneum.com

Steneum Coin Coin Trading

Steneum Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steneum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steneum Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steneum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

