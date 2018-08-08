State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $64.56 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $64,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 284.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,159,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,621,000 after buying an additional 3,078,408 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,744.5% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,966,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 1,897,095 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $94,402,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,018,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 733,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.51.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

