State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $51.77 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,120 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $51,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,857,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,897,000 after purchasing an additional 978,907 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,489,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,778 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,404,000 after purchasing an additional 237,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.42.

Shares of Deere & Company opened at $146.12 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Deere & Company has a one year low of $112.87 and a one year high of $175.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

