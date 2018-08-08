State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,124 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $69,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 150.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $72.15 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

