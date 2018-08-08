State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new position in 58.com during the second quarter valued at $476,941,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 58.com during the second quarter valued at $181,353,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in 58.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,774,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 555,673 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 6,609.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 293,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 58.com during the second quarter valued at $18,253,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

58.com stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.92.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. 58.com had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

