State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 1,463,672 ASE INDL HLDG C/S (ASX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ASE INDL HLDG C/S (NYSE:ASX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,463,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of ASE INDL HLDG C/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 92,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 547,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 189,089 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 513,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of ASE INDL HLDG C/S opened at $5.00 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. ASE INDL HLDG C/S has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About ASE INDL HLDG C/S

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

