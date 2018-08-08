State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 100,000 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $145,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,037,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,369,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,369,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,860,000 after acquiring an additional 198,171 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 6.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,009,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,881,000 after acquiring an additional 389,659 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

