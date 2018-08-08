State Bank Financial (STBZ) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $39.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

STBZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

State Bank Financial opened at $31.91 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. State Bank Financial has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. equities research analysts predict that State Bank Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBZ. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in State Bank Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 221,694 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 5,396.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 189,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 875,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 134,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

