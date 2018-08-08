State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Position Reduced by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 40.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in State Bank Financial were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in State Bank Financial by 15,144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Bank Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Bank Financial opened at $31.90 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. State Bank Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.69%. equities research analysts forecast that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

