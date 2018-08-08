Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,151,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after acquiring an additional 510,383 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4963 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

