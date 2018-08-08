Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.2% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,381,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,286 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,722,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,204 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 785,042 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust opened at $181.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $140.18 and a twelve month high of $182.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.3764 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

