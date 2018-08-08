Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 330.10 ($4.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,422,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 339.67 ($4.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.60 ($5.81).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLA shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.70) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 479 ($6.20) to GBX 477 ($6.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 440 ($5.70) to GBX 415 ($5.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.32) price target (up previously from GBX 469 ($6.07)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 452.15 ($5.85).

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($181,229.77). Also, insider Richard Stephen Mully acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,900 ($45,177.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,044 shares of company stock worth $17,505,092.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

