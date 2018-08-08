Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Receives GBX 753.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 748.57 ($9.84).

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.66) price objective (down from GBX 800 ($10.51)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday. Independent Research upgraded Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.46) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.09) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 720 ($9.46) to GBX 675 ($8.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($8.93) to GBX 670 ($8.80) in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of STAN stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 688.40 ($9.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 678.80 ($8.92) and a one year high of GBX 864.20 ($11.35).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

