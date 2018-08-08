Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market opened at $23.46 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $16,984,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 571,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 497,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 702,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 365,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

