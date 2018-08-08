Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,313. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.47. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

