Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 3.53%.
Shares of SRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,313. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.47. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.
Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.