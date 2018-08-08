Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Receives $9.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $65,960,000. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 29,595,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,622,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,788 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,419,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,628 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,413,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $8.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

