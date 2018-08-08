Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 113.40 ($1.47) by GBX 5.80 ($0.08), Digital Look Earnings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 14.21%.
SPX traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,820 ($88.28). 184,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 4,681 ($60.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,155 ($79.68).
In related news, insider Peter France bought 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,085 ($78.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,957.85 ($64,670.36).
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.
