Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 113.40 ($1.47) by GBX 5.80 ($0.08), Digital Look Earnings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 14.21%.

SPX traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,820 ($88.28). 184,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 4,681 ($60.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,155 ($79.68).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

In related news, insider Peter France bought 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,085 ($78.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,957.85 ($64,670.36).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,530 ($84.53) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, June 1st. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, June 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,167.27 ($79.84).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.