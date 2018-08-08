Spinnaker Trust Has $2.44 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,801,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.2% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 61,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.25.

Shares of BDX opened at $247.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $191.53 and a fifty-two week high of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

