Sphere (SPHR) Trading 17% Lower This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $4,847.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008706 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Sphere has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00300156 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00064654 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

