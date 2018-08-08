Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is set to release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals opened at $21.05 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,442.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 21,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $399,880.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,015 in the last 90 days. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

