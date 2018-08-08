SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Broadmark Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,656 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 100.0% of Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $157,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 449.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 197,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $284.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $241.83 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

