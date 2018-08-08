SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 165.8% in the second quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

