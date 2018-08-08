SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Stake Decreased by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,375 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Financial Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $51,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,368,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,749,000 after buying an additional 2,466,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,923,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,947,000 after buying an additional 2,068,886 shares in the last quarter. Aozora Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,734,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after buying an additional 760,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.